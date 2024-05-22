F1 champion describes Monaco GP 'torture'

Fernando Alonso has revealed the challenges of the Monaco Grand Prix as he looks to bounce back from a difficult weekend in Imola.

The Spaniard had scored points at every race prior to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, collecting 33 points for Aston Martin.

But the last race proved to be a huge struggle for the 42-year-old, after he crashed in the final hour of Saturday’s practice.

Despite getting the car fixed in time for qualifying, Alonso ran through the gravel trap in Q1 and pitted in the final moments, leaving him last for the race, until he was promoted to 19th after Logan Sargeant had a lap time deleted.

Fernando Alonso endured a difficult weekend in imola

The Spaniard explained the potential 'torture' of Monaco for the AMR24

Alonso explains Monaco 'torture'

Late set up changes before the race left Alonso starting from the pits and he was classified P19 after he brought the car back to the garage in the final laps, while team-mate Lance Stroll came home to finish ninth and secure two points for the team.

While the AMR24 showed that it can perform to a decent standard, as team principal Mike Krack put it in the press conference after the race, it also proved that it can be difficult to drive.

And speaking with the international media after the race in Imola, Alonso echoed those feelings and explained the ‘torture’ of the street circuit if the car’s drivability remains a problem.

“It depends on the car,” he said. “If you don't behave well, in Monaco it is torture to go fast on that circuit. "We need to find the right set up, find the maximum performance (in one turn)."

"We have to concentrate on Saturday in Monaco because Sunday is like here (in Imola), where you can't overtake. Everything will be on Saturday. I hope the perfect lap comes next Saturday."

