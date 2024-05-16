Ferrari starlet admits CONSTANT rewatches of key F1 moment

One of motorsport's emerging talents has admitted he often sets aside time to re-live his greatest moment in racing.

Max Verstappen may have been the one standing on top of the podium after dominating this season's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the three-time Formula 1 world champion was unable to steal the headlines from a young star making his debut on the grid.

British teenager Oliver Bearman was thrust into the action at the last minute in Saudi, filling in at Ferrari for Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard became unwell, and produced a sensational drive, finishing seventh to secure six points for his team.

Oliver Bearman has been tipped to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas next season

Bearman looking to impress potential suitors

The 19-year-old will make his return to track at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend with Haas, after being handed the opportunity to take part in Friday's FP1.

Bearman - who also drives for Prema Racing in F2 - is hoping to impress once again as he targets a seat in F1 next season, with a number of teams - including Haas - yet to complete their driver lineup.

Speaking to media including GPFans ahead of this weekend's event, Bearman has revealed he frequently replays footage of his sensational F1 debut as a reminder of what he achieved.

He said: "Driving for Ferrari was a dream come true. To become the youngest-ever driver was an incredible moment. I watched the race twice in the same day. That was a long night because the race finished at 11 and then I was up till like three or four watching it.

Bearman will be in action in Imola this weekend

"But I watch it quite often, looking at places where I could have done better like in the quali, because I didn't really do a great job.

"Then in the race, trying to overtake some cars, I was not the best so I'm always trying to improve. When I'm bored I watch my race."

