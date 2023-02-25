Ewan Gale

Saturday 25 February 2023 10:05 - Updated: 11:15

Valtteri Bottas has caused the second red flag on the final day of testing.

The Alfa Romeo driver ground to a halt stuck in fifth gear at turn eight with 79 minutes left on the clock for the morning session.

It is the second issue for Alfa Romeo in two sessions after Zhou Guanyu ended the second afternoon in the garage when suffering a failure at the end of the pit lane.

The concern for the Hinwil-based outfit will be surrounding the gearbox after a number of problems last season.

Bottas' issue triggered the second red flag period after Red Bull's Sergio Perez shed a sensor array in the first 10 minutes of the day.

The Mexican was not adversely affected by the loss of the sensor, but race control determined marshals would be needed to retrieve the debris from the racing line on the exit of turn 10.

