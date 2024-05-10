Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy
Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to those impacted by tragic flooding in Brazil.
Heavy rain that started last week has caused devastating flooding and landslides to the Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.
READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'
The death toll has reached 90 individuals with two-thirds of Rio Grande do Sul's 497 municipalities affected.
131 people are unaccounted for with a staggering left 155,000 homeless due to destruction of the towns across the state.
Hamilton's 'heart is with' Brazil flood victims
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, has paid tribute to the tragedy on social media.
Hamilton is a popular figure in Brazil, and was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship in 2022.
Via his Instagram story Hamilton shared a demonstrating the scale of the flooding highlighting the tragedy.
Underneath the video Hamilton offered his own personal thoughts writing:
“Heart is with everyone in Brazil affected by this flooding.”
If you want to help the victims of the floods you can donate to SOS Rio Grande do Sul or find other ways to aid the crisis here.
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 replacement announced ahead of Imola
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen gives worrying Red Bull verdict as F1 driver replacement 'leaked' - GPFans F1 Recap
- 11 minutes ago
Craziest F1 car EVER goes up for auction
- 56 minutes ago
Schumacher suggests only ONE option for Max Verstappen future
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy
- 2 hours ago
Former Mercedes F1 chief delivers Hamilton blow after damning verdict
- 3 hours ago
Horner reveals BANS on Newey Red Bull activity
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul