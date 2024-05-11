F1 boss makes prediction over Red Bull DOMINANCE ending

Lando Norris' stunning victory at the Miami Grand Prix - the first of his career - was without doubt of this season's biggest upsets.

Taking advantage of a safety car deployment, the Brit pitted at just the right time, and left the likes of Max Verstappen trailing in his wake with 27 laps remaining to secure his maiden win in F1.

The McLaren driver's incredible performance has sparked hopes among the sport's other top teams - such as Mercedes and Ferrari - that Red Bull may be showing some vulnerability.

Zak Brown says Red Bull are still the team to beat

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami

Red Bull still the team to beat

With the team announcing the departure of design guru Adrian Newey next season, as well ongoing speculation over allegations involving team principal Christian Horner, it's been a turbulent time for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

McLaren boss Zak Brown, however, believes the reigning constructors' champions remain the benchmark in F1, despite their recent troubles.

Speaking to BBC Five Live, Brown said: "I think that would be a bit premature thinking their time has gone.

"But clearly with everything that has been going on this year, and now Adrian Newey leaving, it’s clear that team has some issues beyond the race car."

When quizzed on his own team's ambitions, the American added: "We [have] just got to keep working away.

"I think Formula One is a sport that never stands still, and if you do stand still, you're going backwards because everyone else going forward."

