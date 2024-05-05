close global

EXCLUSIVE: How F1 boss signed rising American star after Zoom call

It's the first of three Formula 1 races on American soil as the sport prepares for the upcoming Miami GP this weekend.

Yet it's not only an increase in annual races that the home crowd can be excited about when the cars hit the track in Florida.

The USA will see four drivers flying the stars and stripes in single-seater machinery from Friday, with Logan Sargeant, Chloe Chambers, Courtney Crone, and Lia Block taking on the Miami International Autodrome.

A Zoom call is to thank for having so many US representatives after Williams Team Principal James Vowles approached his young American star to join his iconic British team.

A 'surreal' starting experience

Vowles is Williams' Team Principal

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, William's F1 Academy star Lia Block explained how she made the switch from an off-road career to open-cockpit road racing.

"I think it started originally just with my interest in formula-style racing," begins Block. "I did a couple of tests in the US with an old F4 car, as well as a USF2000.

"Honestly, I have no idea how I really got the question or approached by Williams, but all I knew was I was suddenly sitting down with James Vowles and Sven Smeets and having a conversation.

"It was kind of surreal and happened so fast, but I'm really thankful to be here."

Zoom beginnings

Block raced off-road cars

Block praised Vowles for having the faith to sign her to represent Williams in F1 Academy's 2024 season.

"I was really nervous. I mean, I talked to him on Zoom and everything," she recalls.

"The first time I met him in person... he truly is a very nice human and seems very knowledgeable.

"I'm just really thankful that he is putting a lot of trust and confidence in me to give me a seat this year."

Block finished by expressing that Vowles isn't the only person at Williams championing her, and praised all staff at the Grove team, saying that everyone is, "So supportive - they all want to see everybody do great."

