F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

Lewis Hamilton has provided a deflated response regarding his performance at the Chinese Grand Prix.

FIA announce Ricciardo penalty verdict after Chinese GP disaster

Daniel Ricciardo's season went from bad to worse at the Chinese Grand Prix, and the FIA have piled further misery on the Australian's weekend after the race.

Verstappen admits deliberately DRIFTING in Chinese GP after radio message

Formula 1 has got so easy for Max Verstappen that he has started to attempt rally car moves to entertain himself during races.

Red Bull pair spotted meeting RIVAL team boss at Chinese GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was photographed in conversation with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff alongside chief Helmut Marko at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

'Wrecking ball' Stroll slammed for Chinese GP collision

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

