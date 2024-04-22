close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

Lewis Hamilton has provided a deflated response regarding his performance at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Ricciardo penalty verdict after Chinese GP disaster

Daniel Ricciardo's season went from bad to worse at the Chinese Grand Prix, and the FIA have piled further misery on the Australian's weekend after the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen admits deliberately DRIFTING in Chinese GP after radio message

Formula 1 has got so easy for Max Verstappen that he has started to attempt rally car moves to entertain himself during races.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull pair spotted meeting RIVAL team boss at Chinese GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was photographed in conversation with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff alongside chief Helmut Marko at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

'Wrecking ball' Stroll slammed for Chinese GP collision

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo FIA Chinese Grand Prix
Horner admits Perez 'change' as F1 star left in tears after Chinese Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner admits Perez 'change' as F1 star left in tears after Chinese Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen SHOCKED by crash as Ricciardo blasted by F1 rival
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen SHOCKED by crash as Ricciardo blasted by F1 rival

  • Yesterday 16:30

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in bitter admission as F1 star hit hard by FIA penalty verdict

  • 30 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Horner admits Perez 'change' as F1 star left in tears after Chinese Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 star left in TEARS after Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
Chinese Grand Prix

F*** that guy! Ricciardo BLASTS F1 rival after controversial Chinese GP incident

  • Yesterday 21:57
Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull pair spotted meeting RIVAL team boss at Chinese GP

  • Yesterday 20:57
Chinese Grand Prix

Horner admits Red Bull 'change' with Perez

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x