LAP ONE: Red Bull left stunned after F1 rival makes SUPERB start

It's lights out and the Chinese Grand Prix is underway!

Everyone got away cleanly in Shanghai, and Fernando Alonso managed to get past Sergio Perez to take second into the first corner, with Max Verstappen in the lead.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

Lando Norris tucks in behind the top three in fourth, with his teammate Oscar Piastri behind in fifth.

The Mercedes of George Russell manages to get ahead of both Ferrari's to take seventh.

Max Verstappen has already created a distance between him and the rest of the field by Turn 10.

Lewis Hamilton did not get the best start and has moved down into 19th, despite starting on the soft compound tyre.

As the first lap comes to a close Verstappen is already 1.6 seconds in front of Alonso in second.

READ MORE: F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

Related