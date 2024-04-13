Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has shared which current Formula 1 driver holds ‘priority’ for a seat with the team for 2025.

Red Bull boss reveals F1 recruitment plan in 'ridiculous' driver market

The driver market is heating up with Lewis Hamilton Ferrari-bound, Fernando Alonso signing a new contract and Audi ready to enter the fray, but Red Bull Racing are unmoved.

Brundle reveals 'perfect' F1 driver to partner Verstappen at Red Bull

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle has shared high praise for Sergio Perez following an impressive start to the season.

Wolff makes EMBARRASSING F1 admission

Toto Wolff has shared an embarrassing piece of information regarding the performance of Mercedes after a poor start to the season.

What Alonso contract means for Sainz's F1 future

Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract with Aston Martin. What does that mean for his compatriot Carlos Sainz?

