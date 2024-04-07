Hamilton SLAMS rule change as rival team poaches key Verstappen ally - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton showed improvement in Japan, but a rule change impacted the Friday's practice session.
F1 team CONFIRMS arrival of former key Verstappen ally
Team representative of the Sauber-owned Formula 1 team, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has confirmed the signing of a former key ally of Max Verstappen's.
Mercedes F1 star avoids grid penalty despite ‘DANGEROUS’ Japanese GP incident
George Russell has avoided a grid penalty despite an unsafe release by Mercedes into the Suzuka pitlane during qualifying which was brandished dangerous by a rival driver.
Leclerc SLATED by F1 champion in Sainz comparison - 'Impressed and depressed'
A former F1 champion threw shade at Charles Leclerc's performance with Ferrari so far this season.
Hamilton suffers huge BLOW ahead of Japanese GP as penalty looms
Lewis Hamilton has received some more frustrating news after his worst-ever start to a Formula 1 season in 2024.
