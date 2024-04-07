close global

Hamilton SLAMS rule change as rival team poaches key Verstappen ally - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton showed improvement in Japan, but a rule change impacted the Friday's practice session.

F1 team CONFIRMS arrival of former key Verstappen ally

Team representative of the Sauber-owned Formula 1 team, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has confirmed the signing of a former key ally of Max Verstappen's.

Mercedes F1 star avoids grid penalty despite ‘DANGEROUS’ Japanese GP incident

George Russell has avoided a grid penalty despite an unsafe release by Mercedes into the Suzuka pitlane during qualifying which was brandished dangerous by a rival driver.

Leclerc SLATED by F1 champion in Sainz comparison - 'Impressed and depressed'

A former F1 champion threw shade at Charles Leclerc's performance with Ferrari so far this season.

Hamilton suffers huge BLOW ahead of Japanese GP as penalty looms

Lewis Hamilton has received some more frustrating news after his worst-ever start to a Formula 1 season in 2024.

F1 News Today: Hamilton threatened with FIA penalty as BRUTAL Ricciardo verdict delivered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton threatened with FIA penalty as BRUTAL Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • Yesterday 13:57
Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

  • April 5, 2024 23:57

GPFans Recap

Hamilton SLAMS rule change as rival team poaches key Verstappen ally - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 53 minutes ago
Japanese GP

Wolff reveals SECRET behind Mercedes improvement in Japan

  • 1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Marko takes BRUTAL jab at driver after Japanese GP qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News

F1 star reveals 'DRASTIC' approach at Japanese GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes unveil STRIKING new livery for Japanese GP

  • 3 hours ago
