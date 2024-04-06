Hamilton hits out at F1 rule change after session wrecked

Lewis Hamilton showed improvement in Japan, but a rule change impacted the Friday's practice session.

After a disappointing seventh-place finish in the season opener in Bahrain, followed by a ninth in Saudi Arabia and a heartbreaking DNF in Australia due to engine failure, the Mercedes star showed a glimmer of hope at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

Friday practice sessions at Suzuka offered a potential turning point. The seven-time world champion ran fifth in FP1 before climbing to second during the rain-affected FP2 session.

However, a rule change cast a shadow on this positive development.

READ MORE: Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star

Hamilton showed improvement in Japan's practice sessions

The seven-time world champion has been struggling with Mercedes recently

Rule change blamed for limited running

Previously, teams were given additional tyre sets if the session was declared wet. However, under the new rule in 2024, that's no longer the case, and Hamilton wasn't shy about voicing his frustration.

Speaking to the media after the Japanese GP second practice session, the Brit said, "It’s a shame we didn’t get that [FP2] session.

"They have changed the tyre rule, so therefore no one goes out and drives runs on the intermediate. It just doesn’t make sense, really, but there you go."

The rule change in question is outlined in Article 30.2.ii of the FIA Sporting Regulations: "At each Competition where a sprint session is not scheduled, each driver may use no more than thirteen (13) sets of dry-weather tyres, five (5) sets of intermediate tyres and two (2) sets of wet-weather tyres during a Competition."

READ MORE: Hamilton RESURGENCE continues as rain tumbles down at Suzuka

Related