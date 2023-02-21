close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
VOTE: Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne?

VOTE: Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne?

F1 News

VOTE: Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne?

VOTE: Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne?

Netflix series Drive to Survive returns later this week and is set to be the last to heavily feature Daniel Ricciardo, for now at least.

The Australian has been a stalwart of the show thanks to his outward personality, but his dropping by McLaren and move to Red Bull to become third driver means it is unlikely we will see too much Ricciardo content next year.

The show's producers have suggested Pierre Gasly will be the next face of the series, but what do you think?

Vote below and let us know in the comments who you think should be the face of Drive to Survive!

Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne

READ MORE: Heir to Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne revealed

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x