VOTE: Is Gasly the right man to take Ricciardo's Drive to Survive throne?

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:57

Netflix series Drive to Survive returns later this week and is set to be the last to heavily feature Daniel Ricciardo, for now at least.

The Australian has been a stalwart of the show thanks to his outward personality, but his dropping by McLaren and move to Red Bull to become third driver means it is unlikely we will see too much Ricciardo content next year.

The show's producers have suggested Pierre Gasly will be the next face of the series, but what do you think?

Vote below and let us know in the comments who you think should be the face of Drive to Survive!