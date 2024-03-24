F1 pundit claims Hamilton and Wolff DISAGREE over Mercedes issues

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has noted that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have different opinions on the performance of the W15.

Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his Mercedes machinery since the beginning of the ground effect era, having not won a race since Jeddah in 2021.

The struggles have continued into 2024, as Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 in Australia, lining up 11th for the race - in which he retired early with an engine failure.

The 39-year-old, who will join Ferrari in 2025 to partner Charles Leclerc, has not qualified above eighth so far this season.

Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle at Mercedes

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 in Australia

Kravitz notes Wolff and Hamilton differing opinions

Despite the difficulties present in the car and the fact that they seem to be a way behind rivals Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, Mercedes team principal Wolff is still remaining optimistic that the team can improve and turn things around.

But speaking on Ted’s Notebook after qualifying in Melbourne, Kravitz noted that Wolff and Hamilton seem to disagree over their feelings about the car, with Hamilton making his discontent evidently clear.

“I thought it was optimistic for Toto Wolff to say that he still believes that this car is somehow going to get there,” said Kravitz.

Toto Wolff is still hopeful the team will improve

“Clearly, I don’t think Lewis Hamilton believes it. I think Lewis Hamilton believes that it’s cursed with the same bad handling characteristics, especially at the rear of the car, that last year’s car and the car before it had as well.

“Clearly this car is still not right.”

