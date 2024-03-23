Toto Wolff has shared his public support for wife and F1 Academy managing director Susie, after she filed a 'criminal complaint' against the FIA.

Last year, an inquiry was opened by the governing body into an alleged conflict of interest in the sport but was quickly shut down two days after being opened after being ‘satisfied’ that F1 had the right measures in place to prevent such issues and after all rival teams admitted that had no complaints regarding Susie or Toto Wolff's respective roles in the sport.

It’s the latest in a series of events which have seen investigations opened surrounding the sport, including two separate instances involving FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and one involving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by Red Bull into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, which he continues to deny, while Ben Sulayem was cleared of one of his investigations relating to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Neither Toto or Susie Wolff, Mercedes or F1 were contacted by the FIA before they launched their probe referring to ‘an allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM [Formula One Management] personnel" to its compliance unit.’

The subsequent harm it did to their reputation has led to Susie Wolff filing a 'criminal complaint' in the French Courts on 4 March.

GPFans has contacted the FIA for a statement on the matter.

Susie Wolff has taken action against the FIA

Toto Wolff chats with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali

Toto shares support for Susie

Speaking at the Australian Grand Prix about his wife’s response, he iterated the importance of accountability at the top of the sport.

“She started that process many months ago, has done it very diligently as far as I am concerned and will go all the way,” the Mercedes boss said.

“I think it matters for her most to find out what happened, and people take accountability and responsibility and things are not brushed under the carpet.

“I think we as a sport need to do that in all areas, whether it is Susie’s case or some case with the other teams.

“Overall, I think this sport has such a massive platform, we are doing so well and maybe sometimes we need to take it out of the jurisdictions of our sport into the real world and see what it does.”

