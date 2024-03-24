Former tennis star suffers injury in Alonso incident

Former Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic has revealed that she suffered an injury at the Australian Grand Prix following an incident for Fernando Alonso.

Rokic, now recognised as one of the main faces of tennis coverage in Australia as a commentator, achieved a highest world ranking of fourth back in 2002 during her playing career.

The 40-year-old won six singles titles and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2000 - her personal best.

Dokic was in attendance at the Albert Park Circuit on Friday for practice, but later revealed that she had been taken to hospital following an incident on the track.

Fernando Alonso ran wide in turn 10

The stray gravel left Jelena Dokic with an injury to her right eye

Tennis star Dokic suffer injury at Albert Park

During FP1, Fernando Alonso lost his Aston Martin at turn 10 and ran through the gravel, spraying bits and pieces into the air as he powered on back to the tarmac.

Dokic had been watching the action from the Mercedes-AMG Lounge, when the stray gravel kicked up from Alonso left her with a bloodshot and scratched right eye.

Fortunately, a paramedic at Mercedes was quick to act and she was treated for her injuries, and she later stated that the incident has not put her off from watching more F1 action.

Posting on her Instagram account, she wrote: “When you go to the Formula One weekend at the Australian Grand Prix and a car going off track happens right in front of you, literally and all the rock debris flies right into your eye.”

Max Verstappen took pole for the race

“Fernando Alonso ran off the track and the rock debris that you see flying off the back wheels went straight into my right eye.

“Had to get treated for it but all good. Just a bloodshot and scratched eye. I will survive.

“Amazing and quick work by the paramedic at Mercedes-AMG Lounge. Thank you all that took care of me. I am all good. Ready to watch some more F1.”

