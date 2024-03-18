Alonso insists major F1 aspects MUST change

Fernando Alonso has voiced his concerns over an aspect of Formula 1 that has evolved to become very difficult through the years.

The Aston Martin driver is in his 22nd season in 2024 and has plenty of experience across different eras of the sport.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

When he entered the scene as a fresh-faced 19-year-old – a period where testing was almost unlimited for teams up and down the grid.

As restrictions have tightened from a regulation and cost cap standpoint, test days have faded in an attempt to close the gulf in performance between top performing teams and the rest.

But one significant disadvantage of less testing is the lack of preparation it leaves for rookies as they begin their careers.

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history

Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin AMR24

Alonso hopeful of solution for younger generation

It’s something that Alonso believes Formula 1 needs to make easier for those graduating from junior formulae in the future.

“Maybe yes, but Formula 1 is a tough sport,” he told the media. “There are no gifts. There is not much time. This is the way the sport is at the moment and we have so many races and the teams.

“They [teams] are so stressed already with the budget cap and all the personnel that travel and around the world for these 24 races that I think it is quite impossible to set up a test team like in the past to really prepare a young driver,” he continued.

“And we don't even have winter testing, even if you put a rookie on your car, he will have one day and a half before starting a world championship.

“There are many things wrong in the sport and we raise [our] voice sometimes. But hopefully someone [will] listen.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Related