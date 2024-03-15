Spice Girl weighs in on Horner saga as Wolff reveals 'REAL' Red Bull story - GPFans F1 Recap

A former colleague of Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s wife - Geri Halliwell, has shared her sympathy for her during what is an inevitably difficult period for her family.

Wolff reveals the 'REAL STORY' behind Horner investigation

Toto Wolff has alluded to the ‘real story’ behind the Christian Horner controversy in a recent interview.

Aston Martin F1 chief reveals what team must do to retain Alonso

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has spoken about the future of Fernando Alonso with the team amid rivals eyeing up his signature.

Red Bull F1 stars offer contrasting F1 advice to next generation

Top F1 drivers have imparted their words of wisdom for young drivers aspiring towards Formula 1.

Barnstorming Bearman shows British F1 entering golden age

Formula 1 is one of Britain's sporting success stories, with the nation providing over 300 wins, 750 podiums, and 11,000 points since 1950, and Ollie Bearman could well be the next star.

