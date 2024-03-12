Ferrari keen to POACH key technical staff from rival team
Ferrari keen to POACH key technical staff from rival team
Ferrari are keen to poach key technical staff from a rival F1 team in order to bolster their efforts in 2025 and beyond.
The Scuderia have already managed a coup by hiring seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and they won’t stop there.
READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration
Rumours also suggest they are trying to tempt Mercedes performance director Loïc Serra to join the outfit.
However, Mercedes are not the only rival team they to poach staff from, with Ferrari looking at the best brains at Red Bull after growing unrest in the team.
Ferrari look to Red Bull to strengthen their technical teamFollowing the allegations surrounding Christian Horner, there has been internal turmoil at Red Bull, with key figures such as Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko rumoured to leave for Mercedes.
According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport Adrian Newey’s name has been associated with Ferrari and their technical director Pierre Waché.
Wow - La Gazetta are reporting that a whole bunch of senior Red Bull people could be on their way to Maranello soon....— Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 12, 2024
If it comes true, as was the case in 2013, Lewis could have once again pulled off a masterful team swap!
https://t.co/tWNEtun2Yd
Despite the rumours engineers such as Newey have played down the chance of them going to Ferrari.
Newey has come close to joining Ferrari a few times, but has remained committed to Red Bull.
READ MORE: Marko gives HUGE update on Red Bull future after Horner chaos
“My discussions in 2013 with Ferrari were purely out of frustration,” Newey said in a Beyond the Grid Podcast. “I really didn’t want to leave but we were in this position where Renault hadn’t produced a competitive turbo hybrid engine.
“But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives STUNNING verdict on Horner future at Red Bull
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari keen to POACH key technical staff from rival team
- 17 minutes ago
F1 team principal delivers BLEAK assessment of Bearman future
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Driver launches £150 MILLION lawsuit as Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull star opens up on RETIREMENT plans
- 2 hours ago
F1 rival delivers EXCITING verdict on Hamilton shock transfer
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen names KEY Red Bull factor for continued success
- Today 12:57