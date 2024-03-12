Ferrari keen to POACH key technical staff from rival team

Ferrari are keen to poach key technical staff from a rival F1 team in order to bolster their efforts in 2025 and beyond.

The Scuderia have already managed a coup by hiring seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and they won’t stop there.

Rumours also suggest they are trying to tempt Mercedes performance director Loïc Serra to join the outfit.

However, Mercedes are not the only rival team they to poach staff from, with Ferrari looking at the best brains at Red Bull after growing unrest in the team.

Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton

Christian Horner at the Bahrain GP 2024

Ferrari look to Red Bull to strengthen their technical team

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport Adrian Newey’s name has been associated with Ferrari and their technical director Pierre Waché.

Wow - La Gazetta are reporting that a whole bunch of senior Red Bull people could be on their way to Maranello soon....



If it comes true, as was the case in 2013, Lewis could have once again pulled off a masterful team swap!



https://t.co/tWNEtun2Yd — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 12, 2024

Despite the rumours engineers such as Newey have played down the chance of them going to Ferrari.

Newey has come close to joining Ferrari a few times, but has remained committed to Red Bull.

Adrian Newey outside of Red Bull garage

“My discussions in 2013 with Ferrari were purely out of frustration,” Newey said in a Beyond the Grid Podcast. “I really didn’t want to leave but we were in this position where Renault hadn’t produced a competitive turbo hybrid engine.

“But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”

