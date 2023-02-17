Jack Walker

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg is continuing his efforts to contribute to a greener planet by announcing a new project with the University of Oxford.

Rosberg Philanthropies will sponsor Oxford University graduate students to help them unearth seek novel ways to combat current and future environmental challenges.

Research conducted will tackle issues such as climate change, carbon capture and ocean plastic pollution.

Rosberg is chasing new goals away from F1.

The partnership will specifically be with Oxford University’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Impact Lab, bringing together the university’s research expertise with other partners across multiple sectors as they attempt to address the most pressing challenges we currently face.

Rosberg pride at Oxford University link

“I’m very proud to announce this first project in collaboration with Oxford University,” said Rosberg. “We’re looking to create real impact with some of the smartest people in the world, so this is really exciting.”

Co-founder of the Oxford SDG Impact Lab, Dr Ed Brooks, said, “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Rosberg Philanthropies, which is focused on applying research-driven leadership to real-world challenges.

“We face an environmental crisis that requires deep understanding, innovation, and leadership. Through this collaboration, Oxford postgraduate students will work with corporate partners, applying their expertise and skills to develop implementable solutions, advancing positive change through their research.”

The sponsorship is the latest investment of Rosberg’s targeting environmental change. The former F1 champion has turned to all-electric racing and is the owner of Rosberg X Racing, who compete in Extreme E.

