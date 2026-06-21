close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Montreal, 2025

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race

Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Montreal, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso would make for a formidable duo

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has hinted he could have four-time champion Max Verstappen as his team-mate in the future.

Alonso is now 44 years of age, and is only contracted at Aston Martin until the end of this season.

So far in 2026, his team have provided him with uncompetitive machinery, and he is struggling to even finish races, picking up just one point from the opening seven race weekends.

Therefore, the Spaniard is beginning to think about the future. He's undecided about whether or not he will stick around in F1 for another year, but it does seem as though he wants to continue in some form of racing.

Alonso has suggested that a run at a different racing series could be the way forward, even hinting that he and Verstappen could team up for a joint entry into the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Alonso has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, taking consecutive victories in 2018 and 2019. In both instances, he drove the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid for Toyota Gazoo Racing alongside teammates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Another go at the Indy 500 which would hand him motorsport's illustrious triple crown would be tempting, but it seems as though Alonso is more interested in chasing a third Le Mans win.

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Lance Stroll replacement at Austrian Grand Prix

Alonso talks future plans, including teaming up with Verstappen

“I don’t think Indy, no, I don’t have that in my head right now,” Alonso said at a fan event. “And Hypercar, I don’t know, I don’t have it particularly marked out either.

“I’d like to do the Dakar, and I’d like to win the Dakar one day because of the challenge itself. The triple crown is also very attractive, but so is the Dakar, because if I managed to win in Formula 1, in endurance racing and in rallying, that would also be something with very few precedents, so I like the challenge.

“But Hypercar as well, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a very beautiful experience that I had. And one day, well... maybe I’ll do it again, especially if it’s with Max Verstappen someday.”

Verstappen has also hinted in the past that he and Alonso could do a joint entry into the iconic endurance race, suggesting he would want him as his team-mate more than '99 per cent of the other drivers'.

Verstappen himself recently raced in an endurance race, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, and enjoyed his experience, despite the fact that a late mechanical issue stopped him and his team from challenging for a podium after losing the race lead on the final day.

READ MORE: Red Bull split in bid to block Max Verstappen F1 exit clause

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Aston Martin Fernando Alonso 24 Hours of Le Mans

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen's F1 boss accepts tough Red Bull reality ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's F1 boss accepts tough Red Bull reality ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘causes Red Bull split’ as three drivers fight for seat

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘causes Red Bull split’ as three drivers fight for seat

  • Yesterday 17:10
F1 genius Adrian Newey designed a £130k shack

F1 genius Adrian Newey designed a £130k shack

  • 3 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
F1 ANALYSIS: Teams are now in a race to the bottom after new rule shambles

F1 ANALYSIS: Teams are now in a race to the bottom after new rule shambles

  • Yesterday 12:57
F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

  • Today 07:30

Just in

11:57
F1 genius Adrian Newey designed a £130k shack
10:57
Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes
08:56
Max Verstappen's F1 boss accepts tough Red Bull reality ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
07:30
F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms
20-6
Watch out Oscar! Norris plots reunion with former F1 team-mate
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race

2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo enjoys new seat in life and shares joy over grid return Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo enjoys new seat in life and shares joy over grid return

Yesterday 21:55
Spanish Grand Prix organisers release statement over concerns new F1 track won't be ready Spanish Grand Prix

Spanish Grand Prix organisers release statement over concerns new F1 track won't be ready

Yesterday 14:57
EXCLUSIVE: One step from the big time, this is the life of an F1 reserve driver Luke Browning

EXCLUSIVE: One step from the big time, this is the life of an F1 reserve driver

Yesterday 13:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x