Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race
Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso would make for a formidable duo
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has hinted he could have four-time champion Max Verstappen as his team-mate in the future.
Alonso is now 44 years of age, and is only contracted at Aston Martin until the end of this season.
So far in 2026, his team have provided him with uncompetitive machinery, and he is struggling to even finish races, picking up just one point from the opening seven race weekends.
Therefore, the Spaniard is beginning to think about the future. He's undecided about whether or not he will stick around in F1 for another year, but it does seem as though he wants to continue in some form of racing.
Alonso has suggested that a run at a different racing series could be the way forward, even hinting that he and Verstappen could team up for a joint entry into the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Alonso has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, taking consecutive victories in 2018 and 2019. In both instances, he drove the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid for Toyota Gazoo Racing alongside teammates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.
Another go at the Indy 500 which would hand him motorsport's illustrious triple crown would be tempting, but it seems as though Alonso is more interested in chasing a third Le Mans win.
READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Lance Stroll replacement at Austrian Grand Prix
Alonso talks future plans, including teaming up with Verstappen
“I don’t think Indy, no, I don’t have that in my head right now,” Alonso said at a fan event. “And Hypercar, I don’t know, I don’t have it particularly marked out either.
“I’d like to do the Dakar, and I’d like to win the Dakar one day because of the challenge itself. The triple crown is also very attractive, but so is the Dakar, because if I managed to win in Formula 1, in endurance racing and in rallying, that would also be something with very few precedents, so I like the challenge.
“But Hypercar as well, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a very beautiful experience that I had. And one day, well... maybe I’ll do it again, especially if it’s with Max Verstappen someday.”
Verstappen has also hinted in the past that he and Alonso could do a joint entry into the iconic endurance race, suggesting he would want him as his team-mate more than '99 per cent of the other drivers'.
Verstappen himself recently raced in an endurance race, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, and enjoyed his experience, despite the fact that a late mechanical issue stopped him and his team from challenging for a podium after losing the race lead on the final day.
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