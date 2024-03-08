Alonso deploys wily TRICK on Hamilton to post much better qualifying time

Fernando Alonso utilised his extensive Formula 1 experience to help deliver a better lap in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard is participating in his 22nd season this year, with the knowledge that he has gathered across a variety of cars paying dividends in the Middle East.

READ MORE: F1 winner predicts MASS EXODUS from Red Bull over Horner saga

In the final stages of Q3, Alonso cheekily set himself up to receive a free tow from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton out of the final corner, while the Brit was finishing his final lap.

By staying on the back of Hamilton’s Mercedes, Alonso was able to gain a vital few tenths which helped him to secure fourth position in qualifying.

The tow was a perfect demonstration of the slipstream effect, where a car's top speed increases as it is sucked forward into a vacuum that is created by a car in front driving through and punching a hole in the air.

READ MORE: Hamilton drove F1 car with bum in MIDAIR

Fernando Alonso was very clever in Q3

Fernando Alonso caught a tow from Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso will start fourth in the Saudi GP

Alonso uses old trick to boost performance

He ended up just half a tenth away from a front row start alongside the imperious Max Verstappen, but a poor last sector denied him a shot at progressing further.

Arguably, he has been the star performer of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, producing speed in the exact instance that it has been required.

Entering the final season of his Aston Martin contract, Alonso shows no signs of slowing down and he could yet have his eyes on a move to Red Bull or Mercedes for 2025 as he bids to win a third world championship – 20 years after he won his first.

READ MORE: FIA chief accused of trying to cancel HUGE F1 race

Related