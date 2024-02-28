Alonso reveals timeline for HUGE contract talks

It’s crunch time for two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso as he reaches the end of his two-year contract with Aston Martin.

The formidable Spaniard has been as impressive as ever over the last few seasons, securing podiums and challenging for the odd race victory.

No one expected a driver to be able to perform to the level that he does consistently at the age of 42, but he thinks he can continue until he is 50 now.

There are a few options on the table for a 2025 move, but Aston Martin may well prove to be the best of all avenues that are open to him.

If they continue to trend in the right direction, Alonso has no reason to abandon the project as he bids for a third world title.

Fernando Alonso sits in his AMR24 during Bahrain testing

Fernando Alonso enters his 22nd F1 season in 2024

Aston Martin have started to deliver an incredibly strong package on most race weekends

Alonso: It's very interesting

Speaking on the final day of pre-season testing from Bahrain, Alonso revealed his position with regards to 2025.

"In my case, it's very interesting because I have, I think, a good position to negotiate," he said.

"But I want to at least do the first couple of races without thinking too much. I want to see myself into a new season. It's going to be the longest-ever season in Formula 1 [at 24 races].

"I want to change a little bit some of the travel schedule and things to be really efficient this year and arrive with high energy at the end of the year. So, a couple of things that are my main focus now are not so much next year."

Aston Martin appear to be in a strong position in 2024, with some of their winter developments helping to consolidate their place at the sharp end of the F1 field.

This year could be Alonso’s best chance to end an 11-year win draught since he left Ferrari at the end of the 2014 season.

