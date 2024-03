F1 News Today: FIA chief dragged into INVESTIGATION chaos as Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement timeline

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is under investigation for allegedly interfering with an official Formula 1 race result, according to the BBC.

Wolff REVEALS when Mercedes will make Hamilton replacement decision

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed when he will make a decision on who he will draft in to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen 'hottest candidate' to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

It has been reported by German press that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is the 'hottest candidate' to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Ferrari stolen from ex-F1 driver FOUND after 28 years

A Ferrari worth £350,000 that was stolen from an F1 race winner has been recovered by police in London, 28 years after it was stolen.

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

McLaren have revealed that Pato O'Ward has committed to a multiyear extension with their IndyCar team.

