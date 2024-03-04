McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver
McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver
McLaren have revealed that Pato O'Ward has committed to a multiyear extension with their IndyCar team.
This is O'Ward's fifth full season in IndyCar, all of which have been with Arrow McLaren.
At the age of 24, O'Ward has already built an impressive track record, securing four career victories and 20 podium finishes in 64 starts with McLaren.
Having also obtained the Super Licence required to drive F1, O'Ward recently assumed the role of McLaren F1's reserve driver.
READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future
"I couldn't be more excited to sign this deal with the team," O'Ward said. "McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I'll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least."
Arrow McLaren's team principal, Gavin Ward, highlighted O'Ward's pivotal role in the team's development.
"McLaren (Racing) has become home for me." 🏠🧡— Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) March 1, 2024
Today the team announces @PatricioOWard's multiyear contract extension ahead of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.
"It's been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We're thrilled to continue racing with him, and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group," Ward said.
"Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential."
READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 44 minutes ago
Verstappen 'hottest candidate' to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver
- 2 hours ago
FIA president Ben Sulayem INVESTIGATED over alleged F1 race 'interference'
- 2 hours ago
F1 team announce shock RESIGNATION of two key figures
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner 'distracted' as Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks
- Yesterday 16:48