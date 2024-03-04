close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

McLaren have revealed that Pato O'Ward has committed to a multiyear extension with their IndyCar team.

This is O'Ward's fifth full season in IndyCar, all of which have been with Arrow McLaren.

At the age of 24, O'Ward has already built an impressive track record, securing four career victories and 20 podium finishes in 64 starts with McLaren.

Having also obtained the Super Licence required to drive F1, O'Ward recently assumed the role of McLaren F1's reserve driver.

READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future

Pato O'Ward has signed a new contract with McLaren

"I couldn't be more excited to sign this deal with the team," O'Ward said. "McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I'll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least."

Arrow McLaren's team principal, Gavin Ward, highlighted O'Ward's pivotal role in the team's development.

"It's been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We're thrilled to continue racing with him, and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group," Ward said.

"Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential."

READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

Related

Norris reveals F1 rivals pecking order at Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 News & Gossip

Norris reveals F1 rivals pecking order at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • February 29, 2024 14:27
McLaren drivers reveal hilarious expectations for 2024 season
F1 News & Gossip

McLaren drivers reveal hilarious expectations for 2024 season

  • February 28, 2024 23:12

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Jos Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen 'hottest candidate' to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren announces multi-year contract for star driver

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA president Ben Sulayem INVESTIGATED over alleged F1 race 'interference'

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce shock RESIGNATION of two key figures

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner 'distracted' as Verstappen and Wolff SPOTTED in talks

  • Yesterday 16:48
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x