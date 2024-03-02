EXCLUSIVE: New Sky Sports commentator reveals incredible past with F1 legend

Commentator Harry Benjamin will become the first person to replace David 'Crofty' Croft in the Sky Sports F1 booth in the decade plus since Sky won the rights to the sport, with the Formula 1 legend scheduled to miss three events in 2024.

Benjamin, who is currently the voice of F1 on BBC radio, will be the lead commentator at Imola in May, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September as Croft takes some well-earned rests from the longest season in the sport's history.

Speaking to GPFans ahead of the start of the new season, Benjamin admitted that the role comes with a lot of pressure, but also called it a 'massive honour' to replace a modern F1 legend.

David Croft hasn't missed a race since before Sky Sports took over F1 coverage

David Croft has been part of the Sky Sports F1 team from their first race in 2012

Speaking after the news was announced last month, Benjamin said: "Of course there's massive pressure to be the one to cover for Crofty whilst he takes his well deserved breaks. It's a massive honour.

"Thankfully, I've built up steadily over the last few years. I did Porsche Supercup, Formula 3, Formula 2, and a bunch of other racing series before covering F1 for the BBC.

"Alongside that, I worked with Sky on the first F1 Kids broadcast and throughout F1 Academy. That's meant I've gotten to know the team quite well, so they've been so incredibly welcoming. That eases some of the pressure.

"But, it's live sport that's broadcast worldwide...I have no idea what's going to happen. It's fantastic, it's scary, and that pressure will hopefully transform into me doing a good job."

In fact, Benjamin even modelled himself on Croft and fellow Sky F1 voice Simon Lazenby's styles to some extent, admitting that he would copy parts of their broadcasts in the privacy of his own bedroom.

"I remember the first ever Sky broadcast so vividly," he said. "2012...Australia...Getting up in the middle of the night to watch FP1...And I watched and listened to what Simon Lazenby and Crofty's opening links were and write them down, and then do my own version from my bedroom!

"It's quite a nice full circle moment for me."

Harry Benjamin spoke exclusively to GPFans' Jim Kimberley ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

