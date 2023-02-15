New Pirelli tyre compound set for early 2023 introduction

Thandie Sibanda

Wednesday 15 February 2023 20:46 - Updated: 20:58

Pirelli has announced that its new tyre compound for this season is amongst those which have been chosen for the season’s opening three races.

The new C1 compound is amongst those selected by the Italian manufacturer for use at the Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Australian Grands Prix.

Three compounds will be selected for each event across the 23-race calendar, with careful observation of the wants and needs of the specific track and climate. Pirelli has modified its tyres for 2023, with the primary objective to improve the understeery balance of last year’s rubber. But there have also been tweaks made to the compounds themselves.

It has led to a sixth tyre being introduced to the roster, ranging from the softest C5 tyre to the hardest C0.

For context, Last year’s C1 has become the C0, and is now the hardest tyre in the six-strong lineup, while the 2023-spec C1 is an all-new product that slots between the previous C1 and C2.

“We have decided to homologate for next year six compounds, not five,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola at the end of last season.“We decided to introduce a new C1 with more grip compared to the old C1, so the old C1 is now the C0. The new C1 is much closer to the C2 and that is exactly what we wanted to achieve.

“I would say the only target that we didn’t achieve was a new C3 more in the centre between C2 and C4.”

The C1, C2 and C3 compounds have been chosen for the 2023 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, while the C2, C3 and C4 compounds will make their debut in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Among other tyre changes to come for the 2023 season is that the drivers will only have 11 fresh sets of dry tyres available to them over the course of a regular race weekend, down from the 13 they had last year.

