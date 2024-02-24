Steiner to make F1 return with EXCITING new role

GPFans Staff



Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will return to the Formula 1 paddock as an analyst for the German TV channel RTL.

Steiner, who has been the face of the Haas team since their F1 debut in 2016, was dismissed from his role as team principal in January.

The change in leadership comes after Haas endured a poor 2023 season, finishing 10th and last in the constructors' championship, picking up 12 points all season.

Replacing Steiner as team principal of Haas is the team’s former director of engineering, Ayao Komatsu, who takes on the top job for the first time in his F1 career.

Guenther Steiner is a popular figure amongst F1 fans for his legendary sense of humour

The Italian-American left Haas after being a part of the project since 2014

Ayao Komatsu takes over as Haas' team principal from 2024 onwards

RTL excited to pick up Steiner’s services

Steiner’s new position at RTL isn’t his only television gig in 2024, as he will be present at the Australian GP as a pundit for Aussie television.

RTL cameras return to the F1 paddock after last appearing in 2022, with the channel set to televise seven races and 12 qualifying sessions on free-to-air television.

“With Guenther Steiner, we have managed to get a long-time manager and Formula 1 insider directly from the paddock in front of the RTL microphones, who will enrich our live broadcasts with current insights and plain text,” commented RTL’s programme manager Inga Leschek in an RTL statement.

“In addition, Steiner is a real character who is extremely popular among many Formula 1 fans.”

Steiner’s first race in his new role will be the season-opening Bahrain GP, where he will analyse the action with Florian Konig, who will present RTL's coverage.

​​“Formula 1 is competition at the highest level, on the racetrack and in the paddock,” said Steiner in an RTL statement. “How should the drivers' performance be evaluated, and what does that mean for the organisations behind them?

“I look forward to examining these processes with this strong on-air team and sharing my analysis of the racing events.”

