F1 News Today: Verstappen sends Hamilton 'awkward' warning as Wolff reveals driver tapping up

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that it will be a 'bit weird' for Lewis Hamilton, when he is inevitably told that he can't be a part of certain Mercedes meetings.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals key way F1 drivers are tapping him up to replace Hamilton

Toto Wolff has said that he had heard from 'the full spectrum' of Formula 1 drivers, as the race to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes heats up.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit suggests secret reason why RB star hasn't been axed

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has said that he doesn't believe Yuki Tsunoda is with the Visa Cash App RB team because of his talents.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion believes HISTORIC Hamilton rivalry went 'too far'

One of Formula 1's most intense rivalries 'went too far' according to Nico Rosberg in season three of the sport's Netflix hit series.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen fails to rule out Hamilton-style Ferrari move

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that it's 'not even in' his head that he wants to drive for Formula 1's most successful team in Ferrari at the moment, but that he would 'never say never' to a move.

➡️ READ MORE