Wolff reveals key way F1 drivers are tapping him up to replace Hamilton

Toto Wolff has said that he had heard from 'the full spectrum' of Formula 1 drivers, as the race to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes heats up.

Hamilton's shock decision to join Ferrari from the end of the upcoming season has sent the driver market into chaos, with 14 drivers currently due to be out of contract at the end of 2024, and multiple teams potentially looking to make a change.

While world champions Red Bull are likely to want to replace Sergio Perez at the end of the season, Mercedes will have to replace their seven-time world champion, who's going off to chase his 'childhood dream'.

A number of drivers have already been tipped for Hamilton's seat, with Carlos Sainz seeming like the most obvious option considering he has been displaced by Hamilton's move.

However, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and young teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli may also all be harbouring hopes of a big move ahead of 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

There are a number of candidates in line to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Toto Wolff is searching for a team-mate for George Russell in 2025

Multiple drivers linked with Mercedes

On top of this, Sebastian Vettel has also been linked with a sensational return to the sport, although Wolff has played down rumours linking the 36-year-old with his team.

Now, the Mercedes team principal has revealed quite how drivers are putting their pitch across to him about why they should replace Hamilton.

“Yeah, I think it's the full spectrum,” Wolff told CNBC.

“We have, as you can imagine, the first day yesterday had quite a lot of phone calls and WhatsApps, and we're going to take our time.

“I think the spectrum is from the very young talent which could be the future for a long, long time to all the way to the other spectrum, lots of still performance and knowledge.

“So I'm not sure where this is going to end. But the next few months are going to be interesting in evaluating all those options.”

