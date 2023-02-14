Briatore - We knew Alonso was new Schumacher

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 14 February 2023 14:21 - Updated: 14:21

Former Benetton and Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has revealed how he believed Fernando Alonso to be "the new Schumacher" when meeting the Spaniard.

Alonso made his F1 debut with Minardi in 2001 but made his name when becoming a Renault driver in 2003, becoming the then-youngest race winner at that season's Hungarian Grand Prix.

After a five-year domination of F1, Michael Schumacher and Ferrari's stronghold was broken by the Alonso-Renault partnership in 2005 and 2006, before the Spaniard switched to McLaren for his ill-fated next campaign.

Speaking in a new documentary airing on DAZN in Spain - 'Destronar al Rey' [Dethroning the king] - Briatore, who led Schumacher during the German's first two world championship triumphs, said: "I met Fernando and I knew he was the new Schumacher."

AMR23 launched

Alonso enters his 20th season in F1 with another new team in Aston Martin this season, replacing the now-retired Sebastian Vettel.

The Silverstone-based outfit launched the AMR23 on Monday [February 13] which it hopes will improve on the seventh-place finish it achieved last term.

