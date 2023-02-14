Welcome to GPFans

AlphaTauri shakedown AT04 in first sighting since bizarre launch

AlphaTauri has offered a new glimpse of its new AT04 with a shakedown at Misano.

The 2023 challenger was unveiled in an underwhelming pre-recorded launch video shown on YouTube last Saturday.

But the Faenza-based outfit has provided a clearer picture with on-track running in Italy ahead of pre-season testing next weekend as Yuki Tsunoda took to the wheel on Tuesday [February 14].

Tsunoda is joined this season by former Mercedes F1 reserve driver and Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries, who impressed when substituting for Alex Albon at Williams at Monza last year.

The team is hoping it has overcome weight issues after slumping to ninth in the constructors' standings last term.

