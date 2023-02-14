AlphaTauri shakedown AT04 in first sighting since bizarre launch

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 14 February 2023 12:38

AlphaTauri has offered a new glimpse of its new AT04 with a shakedown at Misano.

The 2023 challenger was unveiled in an underwhelming pre-recorded launch video shown on YouTube last Saturday.

But the Faenza-based outfit has provided a clearer picture with on-track running in Italy ahead of pre-season testing next weekend as Yuki Tsunoda took to the wheel on Tuesday [February 14].

the AT04 hits the track for the first time with @yukitsunoda07 behind the wheel! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/mjdIOayCG5 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2023

Tsunoda is joined this season by former Mercedes F1 reserve driver and Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries, who impressed when substituting for Alex Albon at Williams at Monza last year.

The team is hoping it has overcome weight issues after slumping to ninth in the constructors' standings last term.

