F1 champ tells UNUSUAL story about Schumacher and football legend

Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has revealed his friendship with the late football star Franz Beckenbauer, after the pair met during a shoot for a Mercedes advert alongside Michael Schumacher.

Finnish driver Hakkinen has been remembering his acquaintance Beckenbauer, who recently passed away aged 78.

The 1998 and 1999 F1 champion struck up a friendly bond with the German world cup winner, with the pair playing golf together in later life following a chance meeting alongside seven-time world champion Schumacher.

Schumacher had just come out of retirement back in 2010, when he teamed up with the newly-formed Mercedes team.

Both he and Beckenbauer were involved in a classic advert titled 'Sunday Driver', an advert which showed off the car manufacturer's rich German history.

Now, Hakkinen - who was also involved in the making of that particular advert - has revealed what first drew him to Beckenbauer, as well as revealing an unusual trick that the former Ballon d'Or winner would pull out on the golf course.

“He was an impressive personality and had a special aura," Hakkinen told Bild.

"Not because of his sporting successes, but because he remained human. I still remember the shoot very well and how I perceived it on set.

"It made no difference to him whether he spoke to the director, Michael, me or the camera assistant. Beckenbauer met everyone at eye level and didn't look down on anyone. And he also proved to me that he could play football.

“We played golf together a few times. And every now and then, when Beckenbauer had sunk his ball into the hole, he would take it out again, walk five or six meters away, put the ball on the ground and shoot it in again with his foot.

"Then he laughed a little because he knew beforehand that he always scores. And that's what he did! Then I tried it myself - and let's put it this way - there's a reason why I became a racing driver.”

