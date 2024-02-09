F1 race winner backs Norris to challenge for 2024 title in ‘weak’ rival claim

Ralf Schumacher has praised McLaren’s Lando Norris while insisting that he believes he can challenge Max Verstappen in 2024.

Now entering his sixth season in the sport with McLaren, the youngster has a great blend of youth, speed and experience to utilise on track.

He’s paired with Oscar Piastri, who matched well against Norris as a rookie, but struggled on certain Sundays.

Norris’ racing abilities are what stand out to ex-F1 race winner turned pundit Schumacher, who backs him to challenge at the top in 2024, but also criticised his team-mate Piastri.

READ MORE: British Grand Prix fate sealed in MASSIVE F1 announcement

Oscar Piastri is signed up to race with McLaren beyond 2026

The MCL38 is set to debut on 14 February

Schumacher: He would be the one

“I have to say I a big fan of Oscar,” Schumacher told the Formula for Success podcast. “The only thing is he still seems to be a little bit weak in the racing speeds.

“I think it’s amazing his qualifying performance, he never makes a mistake and he’s always there so that’s great and Lando is an amazing racer but maybe sometimes he wants a bit too much in qualifying and he would be the one I think to challenge Max.”

McLaren are set to unveil their brand new MCL38 on 14 February and will be hoping that this year’s car can take the final step towards competing for race wins.

If they can manage that, they are best positioned to dethrone Red Bull and their stranglehold on the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again