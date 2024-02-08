F1 champion makes huge Verstappen 'pressure' claim ahead of 2024 season

Formula 1 legend Mika Hakkinen has claimed that Max Verstappen will feel the pressure from McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the 2024 season.

Verstappen made it three successive F1 titles in 2023 during a season that saw him win all but three races in a dominant year for Red Bull.

The Dutchman will now be looking to replicate Sebastian Vettel's achievement from 2010 to 2013 as he eyes up a fourth drivers' championship in a row.

Many are expecting the 26-year-old to romp home to victory once again this year, but Hakkinen – who won the 1998 and 1999 drivers' championships with McLaren – is backing Piastri and Norris to make life difficult for the Red Bull star.

Hakkinen: Verstappen will feel the pressure this year

"I expect a lot from McLaren," he told German outlet BILD.

"After having a disastrous start to the season last year, they have developed very well and, above all, consistently.

"With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they probably have the strongest driver pairing next to Ferrari.

"Not yet!" Hakkinen joked when asked if Norris and Piastri were better than his pairing with David Coulthard from 1996 to 2001. "But both have the potential to become world champions.

"Piastri puts pressure on Norris. And Verstappen will also feel that this year."

