FIRST LOOK: Aston Martin reveals sleek AMR23 as Alonso makes bold claim

Stuart Hodge

Monday 13 February 2023 18:23 - Updated: 18:38

Aston Martin unveiled its 2023 car on Monday evening on a double-launch day to start the week.

After McLaren debuted its car earlier on Monday, Aston Martin showcased the AMR23, which they hope can see an improvement in performances for the team after a regression last season.

Aston Martin followed McLaren's example by delivering a full car launch rather than just livery, and it promises to be an exciting season ahead for AM.

Fernando Alonso takes on the mantle of team leader after the retirement of Sebastian Vettel and he does so alongside Canadian Lance Stroll, as the team seeks to improve on last season's 55-point haul, which was down by 22 from 2021.

Alonso: Not long until Aston Martin compete for wins and titles

As he prepares to enter his 21st season as a Formula 1 driver, Fernando Alonso has been speaking about Aston Martin’s targets for the 2023 campaign.

The two-time world champion has joined the famous British outfit from Alpine and he believes that his new team will achieve success in the near future.

“Aston Martin F1 is taking the necessary steps to win in the near future," said Alonso. "The team is determined to become a championship contender and will do whatever it takes to get there.

"It's a matter of time until Aston Martin is winning races and championships,”

Take a look at the new Aston Martin below!

Aston Martin AMR23

“It’s cool”



First reactions to the AMR23 pic.twitter.com/SJKUTBL2lM — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) February 13, 2023

