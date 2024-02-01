Mercedes driver hints at INCREDIBLE return as Hamilton bombshell 'leak' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

German racing driver Mick Schumacher has said that the rumoured moves in the Formula 1 driver market in 2024 'could play into' his hands.

➡️ READ MORE

How Hamilton to Ferrari F1 transfer bombshell was leaked days early

One of Ferrari's sponsors may have dropped a clue earlier this week about Lewis Hamilton joining the team, suggesting that this move has been in the pipeline for a little while.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 supremo masterminded Hamilton swoop after 'years of meetings'

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has been credited with making the move for Lewis Hamilton, after having several 'social meetings' with the driver in recent years.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner names Red Bull F1 title threats in 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dropped the biggest hint yet that the world champions may not be able to continue their supreme dominance from last season in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle gives HUGE verdict on Hamilton to Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton's sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari is happening, and is set to shake the foundations of F1 - but Martin Brundle is very much here for it.

➡️ READ MORE