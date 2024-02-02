Top F1 pundit faces uncertain future after broadcast dispute

Former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa has reportedly rejected a new deal at DAZN to stay on as a broadcaster.

The sports streaming service have been looking to tie down their presenters on the F1 team ahead of the new season, with main presenter Antonio Lobato agreeing fresh terms.

According to Spanish publication ECD, DAZN had made an approach to Lobato at the beginning of the year and after two weeks of negotiations, the presenter has approved the offer.

Their sources have indicated that if Lobato has not already signed the contract, he has “a couple of procedures” to resolve, but he has shown a willingness to continue narrating F1 under the conditions the platform have offered him.

Pedro De La Rosa debuted in F1 with Arrows in 1999

The Spaniard raced with the likes of Jaguar, McLaren, Sauber and HRT

The presenter faces uncertainty with his broadcaster DAZN

De La Rosa faces broadcasting uncertainty

But former McLaren, Sauber and HRT driver De La Rosa, as well as fellow presenter Toni Cuquerella have reportedly rejected a new deal from DAZN, with it being unclear whether they will approach the pair again to agree terms.

However, DAZN have claimed to ECD that this ‘is not exactly true’ and that the issue surrounding the negotiations will be dealt with by the F1 team ‘with great discretion.’ They were unable to explain whether any of the information reported was the case at this time.

The three presenters – Lobato, De La Rosa and Cuquerella – were also contacted, but the trio said that ‘they cannot talk about this issue’ and to respect their silence on the matter.

