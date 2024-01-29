Red Bull engineer admits COPYING rivals as another team reveals 'new name' - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull's technical director has said that 'it's possible to copy' in Formula 1, suggesting that his world championship-winning team have 'inspired' themselves based on their rivals' performances.

➡️ READ MORE

ANOTHER F1 team reveal 'new name' for 2024 season

Ferrari have unveiled the name of their 2024 challenger, a car which they hope will boost them into world championship contention.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 owners 'most valuable' at £14bn but valuation falls

Liberty Media have been titled as the 'most valuable' sports empire of 2024, but their valuation has fallen since 2023.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star reveals 2024 challenger 'behaving differently' to 2023 car

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has said that the team will have to wait until pre-season testing in Bahrain before they really know the capabilities of their 2024 car.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 race winner in SHOCK role behind Zanzibar Grand Prix bid

Former F1 driver and race winner Giancarlo Fisichella is helping out in a project to develop a potential future race track in Zanzibar.

➡️ READ MORE