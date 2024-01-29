Red Bull engineer admits COPYING rivals as another team reveals 'new name' - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull engineer admits COPYING rivals as another team reveals 'new name' - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull's technical director has said that 'it's possible to copy' in Formula 1, suggesting that his world championship-winning team have 'inspired' themselves based on their rivals' performances.
ANOTHER F1 team reveal 'new name' for 2024 season
Ferrari have unveiled the name of their 2024 challenger, a car which they hope will boost them into world championship contention.
F1 owners 'most valuable' at £14bn but valuation falls
Liberty Media have been titled as the 'most valuable' sports empire of 2024, but their valuation has fallen since 2023.
Ferrari star reveals 2024 challenger 'behaving differently' to 2023 car
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has said that the team will have to wait until pre-season testing in Bahrain before they really know the capabilities of their 2024 car.
F1 race winner in SHOCK role behind Zanzibar Grand Prix bid
Former F1 driver and race winner Giancarlo Fisichella is helping out in a project to develop a potential future race track in Zanzibar.
