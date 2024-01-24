F1 star reveals 'number one priority' during winter break

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has admitted that his 'number one priority' during his spare time is catching up on sleep, after he shared some insight into his life away from the track.

Piastri took the grid by storm in 2023 as he showed maturity beyond his years driving a much-improved MCL60 heading into the second-half of the season.

The Australian finished the year with 97 points to his name, the second highest total achieved in a maiden season since Lewis Hamilton's 109-point haul in 2007 – albeit under different scoring systems.

READ MORE: Lando Norris to Red Bull F1 transfer fee revealed by McLaren boss

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old proved himself to be a rookie in name but not in nature last year.

Oscar Piastri was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2023

Lando Norris (L) and Piastri (Centre R) gave McLaren plenty to celebrate last year

One of the many challenges of being an F1 star that Piastri is coming to terms with is coping with the increased level of interest from fans in their personal lives.

And the McLaren driver has now offered a bit more of a glimpse into his time away from the track, after he revealed that sleeping is top of his list in things to do when not racing or training.

Piastri: Sleep number one priority

“A little bit of a mix," he told F1.com when asked how he spends his free time.

"I mean firstly just catching up on sleep is like the number one priority. The time off I have is not more than two or three days at a time.

"So there’s always an element of training in there at some point and just trying to stay in that routine.

Piastri will be hoping to improve on last year during the 2024 F1 season

"It’s nice seeing my girlfriend when I have the chance – that’s an important one.

"There’s some gaming as well and I have a simulator at home. I like playing video games as well so some of that. I also have friends around, sometimes I do stuff with them.

"But yeah, a lot of time with my girlfriend going for walks with her, dinner or whatever. Just spending some quality time.”

READ MORE: McLaren F1 star Norris announces official new 'exciting' partnership