McLaren F1 star Norris announces official new 'exciting' partnership

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has announced the exciting new addition of YouTube star Will Lenney as a co-owner of his Quadrant gaming and lifestyle brand.

Launched in November 2020, Quadrant produces social media content, has its own merchandise and has an involvement in gaming and esports.

Lenney, better known as WillNE, now joins Norris as a co-owner. The 27-year-old YouTuber boasts more than seven million subscribers across his channels.

And Norris was delighted to welcome the internet personality to Quadrant in what he labelled as an exciting announcement for the company.

Lando Norris enjoyed a superb 2023 season for McLaren in F1

And now the 24-year-old has reason to celebrate away from the track as well

Norris delighted over new partnership

"Quadrant is going from strength to strength and it’s so exciting for me to see the team grow and create awesome moments for fans year after year,” Norris said.

“This announcement is a great way to kickstart 2024, enabling us to supercharge the company and give us the best chance to fulfil our lofty ambitions."

"I am thrilled to have the chance to be a part of the exciting journey that lies ahead with Quadrant,” added Lenney.

“Having been a fan of the brand since its conception, I am confident that we can work together to elevate it to the next level and provide real value to the Quadrant audience."

QUADRANT welcomes @WillNE as Co-Owner 🤝



QUADRANT's mission is to create more entertaining and uplifting stories than anyone else.



Will's expertise, creativity, and dedication to our mission make him an invaluable leader to our team and we look forward to achieving great things… pic.twitter.com/L9DzW9ipxd — Quadrant (@Quadrant) January 22, 2024

