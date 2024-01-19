Verstappen ANNOYED by private life inquiry as Norris to Red Bull verdict delivered - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Friday 19 January 2024 00:57

When questioned about his limited use of social media to share glimpses of his private life, Max Verstappen dismissed it as "nobody's business".

F1 chief 'very confident' over Norris to Red Bull outcome

McLaren chief Zak Brown has addressed rumours of Red Bull's interest in signing Lando Norris, insisting that the F1 star is incredibly happy where he is.

Sky F1 pundit test hints strong Mercedes W15 title potential

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that early reports over the team's 2024 F1 car have been highly encouraging.

Alonso calls for 'total dedication' as new F1 team boast over major achievement

Aston Martin have unveiled a new mantra for the 2024 season called 'Hyper-focus' as Fernando Alonso called on the F1 team to be totally dedicated to the cause.

Cost cap revelation comes to light after F1 team admit running close to limit

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas, has admitted that they are 'pretty darn close' breaching the cost cap limit as he hit back at claims that the team do not spend as much money as their rivals.

