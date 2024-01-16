McLaren F1 star makes 'enough controversy' admission after chaotic 2023 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 16 January 2024 18:42

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has insisted that he wants his driving to do the talking after he admitted that he 'had enough controversy' coming into the sport.

It was one of the most bizarre moments in Formula 1's recent history when Alpine announced to the world that Piastri would be racing for them in 2023 – only for the Australian to then refute that claim.

The 22-year-old had agreed a deal with McLaren and after the ruling of the Contract Recognition Board, Piastri got the nod to join Lando Norris for his debut season in F1.

READ MORE: Piastri claims Norris F1 relationship at McLaren has one key rule

A move that although began with its challenges, would eventually pay off in spades for the newly crowned F1 rookie of the year.

Oscar Piastri was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2023

Piastri had to deny that he was driving with Alpine in 2023

The Australian is eager to let his driving to the talking

And the McLaren youngster has now opened up about his first year in F1, dismissing any notion that he has come across as guarded in interviews – pointing to his rocky introduction to the sport as reason for perhaps keeping his cards close to his chest.

Piastri: Alpine F1 controversy was enough

"There’s been some difficult sessions, some difficult races," he told Autosport.

"But, and I think this also comes across in my radio, there’s no point getting upset or emotional about things you can’t control.

“It’s much better to try and fix things that you can control than just get upset about them. So, that’s always been my way of trying to tackle these things and just trying to keep a clear mind.”

“I’m very new to the sport and especially in the first half of the year, I feel like I had enough controversy and headlines on my way into F1," he added.

“I certainly wasn’t in a rush to cause any anymore and I kind of just try and let my driving do the talking.”

READ MORE: McLaren boss makes SHOCK F1 title prediction