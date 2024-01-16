F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement tipped as Mercedes legend makes HUGE contract announcement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that 17-year-old prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli can become a Formula 1 'great'.
F1 legend signs new long-term deal with Mercedes
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has signed a new contract extension that will see him stay in charge of the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.
Red Bull F1 test driver makes blunt 2024 prediction and reveals key RB20 fact
Red Bull test driver Jake Dennis has suggested that Max Verstappen need not worry about the challenge of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, or indeed any other competitor, due to the fact the team have 'an extremely fast race car'.
F1 team boss makes 'nail-biting' confession over rival development
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted that there is 'a lot of nail-biting' as the Silverstone-based outfit wait to see if their 2024 challenger will be good enough to compete against their Formula 1 rivals.
Ricciardo decision prompted famous Marko phone call to former F1 star
Daniil Kvyat has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's decision to move to Renault from Red Bull opened the door for his return to the sport.
