F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement tipped as Mercedes legend makes HUGE contract announcement

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 16 January 2024 05:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that 17-year-old prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli can become a Formula 1 'great'.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend signs new long-term deal with Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has signed a new contract extension that will see him stay in charge of the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 test driver makes blunt 2024 prediction and reveals key RB20 fact

Red Bull test driver Jake Dennis has suggested that Max Verstappen need not worry about the challenge of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, or indeed any other competitor, due to the fact the team have 'an extremely fast race car'.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss makes 'nail-biting' confession over rival development

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted that there is 'a lot of nail-biting' as the Silverstone-based outfit wait to see if their 2024 challenger will be good enough to compete against their Formula 1 rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo decision prompted famous Marko phone call to former F1 star

Daniil Kvyat has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo's decision to move to Renault from Red Bull opened the door for his return to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE