Hamilton F1 title bid talked up as Ferrari linked with team crisis - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 00:12

An F1 giant believes title No 8 is still within Lewis Hamilton's grasp despite their chequered personal history.

F1 team EXODUS continues with major Ferrari link revealed

A former key member of an F1 team in crisis has been linked with a surprise move to Ferrari.

F1 boss reveals ‘big moment’ which turned around title contender’s fortunes

While the French Grand Prix in 2022 wasn't a big success for the team, it led to a huge change in approach.

Haas 'irritated' by key F1 2023 race failure under Steiner

The F1 community was sent into a frenzy on Wednesday with the surprising departure of long-time Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

Mercedes give Wolff cheeky birthday tribute

It's already been a transformative January for Mercedes, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and now Toto Wolff celebrating their respective birthdays.

