Mercedes give Wolff cheeky birthday tribute

Dan Ripley

Friday 12 January 2024 15:57

It's already been a transformative January for Mercedes, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and now Toto Wolff celebrating their respective birthdays.

Hamilton turned 39-years-old on Sunday and the birthday wishes paid to the seven-time world champion included that of a well known supermodel.

But now it is team boss Toto Wolff's turn in the limelight as he celebrated his 52nd birthday on Friday.

Stopping short of a milestone

The Mercedes X account was keen to show much love to their boss, giving him a birthday message as part of a post featuring multiple pictures of him, including driving the historic W196 F1 car from 1954 and 1955 that helped collect two world championships for Juan Manuel Fangio.

The team also posted a montage celebrating Wolff's happier moments from down the years with the team, who he has helped deliver eight constructors' championships and seven drivers' world championships.

Toto Wolff has been key to Mercedes success over the years

The Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff dynamic has worked wonders over the last 10 years

Whether it was a slight dig at his advancing years, or a metaphor for a legendary boss in a legendary car, the one thing that perhaps was not as clear cut was his age.

While Wolff turned 52 on Friday, the Mercedes post referred to him as just being 49+3, in an attempt to perhaps stop the ageing process in a landmark experiment by the team.

As we know age is no barrier if the talent remains - just ask Fernando Alonso who is still regarded as one of the best drivers well into his 40s.

But we wait with bated breath if this new approach to fighting the ageing process from Mercedes works out. A double title success at the end of 2024 and we may all start taking notes.

Happy Birthday Boss 🥳 49 + 3 today! 🎉😉 pic.twitter.com/dNNwdi2c8o — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 12, 2024

Never a dull moment with the Boss 🐺 pic.twitter.com/5HFhwzFomb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 12, 2024

