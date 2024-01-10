McLaren confirm major deal with historic F1 giants

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 10 January 2024 18:57 - Updated: 19:27

McLaren have announced a landmark deal with motorsport giants Alpinestars to run from the 2024 season.

Alpinestars are a world-leading manufacturer in professional racing and will supply McLaren in Formula 1 as well as other projects including IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy, supplying and outfitting all drivers and team staff.

Along with McLaren, Alpinestars have a long established motor racing history since their 1963 inception and have for decades been a leading product in the F1 world.

McLaren's step-up in landing the deal comes having also signed up Monster energy drink ahead of 2024, who had previously been with Mercedes.

Along with McLaren, Alpinestars also supply Aston Martin, Haas, Alpine and AlphaTauri and previously supplied Brawn who claimed double championship success with Jenson Button in 2009.

The McLaren team will line up with Alpinestars teamwear from the 2024 season

Alpinestars will be part of McLaren's F1 setup (above) and also in other racing series

Alpinestars were part of Brawn when Jenson Button won the 2009 F1 world championship

Proud partnership

Matt Dennington, executive director, partnerships & accelerator at McLaren Racing, said: "With Alpinestars as our new official partner for technical clothing, we’re excited to bring a new look across our McLaren Racing teams this 2024 season.

"We’re proud to outfit our drivers and crew members in their advanced technical gear.”

Meanwhile communication director Chris Hillard from Alpinestars, added: "McLaren Racing’s storied history and commitment to competing at the highest level through innovation, technology and sustainability, coupled with their unrivalled presence across five major motorsport championships fits perfectly with the ethos of Alpinestars.

"Our technical departments look forward to a comprehensive technical partnership with McLaren Racing and to protect the drivers and crews across the various competitions and terrains on which their teams will operate."

