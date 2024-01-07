close global

De Vries on being DITCHED for Ricciardo as former Hamilton team-mate dreams of Audi drive - GPFans F1 Recap

Dutch racing driver Nyck de Vries discusses Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko after being replaced just 10 races into his debut season in Formula 1.

F1 race winner bullish on landing Audi 2026 drive

Valtteri Bottas believes that an 'opportunity' to drive with the new Audi team in 2026 may allow him to get back onto the podium, after claiming he is still 'hungry' for success.

Vettel makes hilarious Newey remark in Red Bull snap

Sebastian Vettel has shared some old, behind the scenes Red Bull photos, which he jokes show Adrian Newey 'dreaming of a double diffuser'.

Aston Martin chief reveals 'big changes' ahead of pivotal period

Aston Martin are on the brink of a transformative phase as technical director Dan Fallows unveiled the team's eagerness to launch their in-house wind tunnel later this year.

Shock F1 star named as unsung hero of the season

The F1 season in 2023 proved to be a difficult one for many outside of Max Verstappen and Red Bull to make huge headlines in.

