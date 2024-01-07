Hamilton explains F1 change of heart over major birthday milestone

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 7 January 2024 12:57

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that keeping an open mind regarding his future in Formula 1 is the reason he will continue racing into his 40s, something that he had previously said he could not envisage.

As the 2024 season rolls into view, it signals the start of a blank slate for all 10 teams and 20 drivers to put any and all disappointments behind them as all the standings reset to zero.

For Hamilton this is of course also true, but this year is the start of a two-year-deal for the Briton that will see him race as a 40-year-old for Mercedes come 2025.

Hamilton had previously admitted that he could not imagine this scenario arising.

So when he was asked to explain his change of heart by the BBC, the seven-time world champion admitted that despite the trials and tribulations that come with F1 – he still very much enjoys being behind the wheel.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 39th birthday on Sunday

The Mercedes star starts the first year of a two-year deal that will see him race into his 40s

Hamilton: I still love F1

"What you've got to learn is you should never say never," he said. "But at that point, I definitely didn't think I'd be continuing. They are frickin' long seasons. It's a long time away from everyone. I've been doing it 16 years. It's gruelling.

"There's a lot of glitz and glamour and lots of positives but it's by no means easy to stay at your best, to stay committed, to keep up the training, to continue to deliver. It's a lot of pressure.

The 2023 season was another tough one for Hamilton and Mercedes

"You're being scrutinised all the time and I'm in a place in my life where there's no way I can win.

"If I win a race, it's: 'Oh, he's a seven-time world champion, you got 103 wins.' If I don't do well, it's [criticism]… I can only lose at this point in life. So for sure there was a period of time when I was questioning whether I wanted to go through that."

"I still love driving," he added. "I still love getting into the car. When they start the car up and you have all those people around you, the crew, you go down the pit-lane, I still get this smile on my face the same as I did the first day I drove."

