Hamilton reveals Mercedes F1 drive has huge Verstappen inspiration

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 3 January 2024 09:12

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he is still hugely motivated to rival Max Verstappen for a Formula 1 world championship despite a second season without victory at Mercedes.

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was the last time that Hamilton won an F1 race, with Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance keeping the 38-year-old well and truly behind them in recent years.

Next season will see Hamilton start the first of a two-year deal at the Silver Arrows, something that will ensure the seven-time world champion races with the team while in his 40s.

READ MORE: Hamilton backed to break woeful Mercedes F1 streak

And although he is now the second-oldest driver on the grid – behind Fernando Alonso (42) – the Briton has revealed that he is still firmly motivated by the idea of challenging for another world title.

Lewis Hamilton (L) has not won an F1 race since 2021

Max Verstappen's dominance of the sport this season ensured that three P2 finishes were the best the Mercedes star could achieve

Hamilton: F1 title fight hugely motivating

"It's the dream of standing on the top step, seeing your team," he said (via Autosport).

"One of the most amazing things is being able to look back and having the flag of the nation rising behind you, and seeing the team.

"I remember the first win I had with this team [in Hungary in 2013]. I have a particular picture of 2015 in Australia with the [team] down there in tears – it was just amazing to be a part of that.

"The power of that is a huge part of the drive. Winning the world championship is a huge part of the drive.”

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023