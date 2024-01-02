Horner hints F1 team that could threaten Red Bull after key acquisition

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 2 January 2024 09:12

Christian Horner expects McLaren to challenge Red Bull in 2024 - particularly after their acquisition of technical director Rob Marshall from the world champions.

Marshall joined McLaren on New Year's Day having been on gardening leave since May, having played a pivotal role in Red Bull's success over the course of 17 years.

With Marshall's signing and McLaren's late-season resurgence which saw them regularly contending for podiums last season, Horner believes McLaren might well be the team to test Red Bull this coming term.

Christian Horner believes Red Bull could challenge next season

Rob Marshall joined McLaren in January after 17 years at Red Bull

Horner: McLaren could be closest

"I think McLaren had a great second half of the year," Horner told Sky Sports.

"There were times when they were our closest competitor. They have strengthened their team and Rob [Marshall] will be an asset, but it's not just about one person.

"There are seven or eight hundred people in an F1 team and it needs the whole team to come together.

"With Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri] - who was really impressive as a debutant - they could well be a factor next year."

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023